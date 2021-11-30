 Skip to content

Vectorio update for 30 November 2021

Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #005 ghost patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Once again, it seems I broke a few things in the latest hotfix due to the new experimental rendering feature... this ghost patch fixes those things. Hopefully this is the last patch that's needed!

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed research techs duplicating on reload
  • Fixed drone move speed showing incorrect value
  • Fixed resource popups inconsistently displaying
  • Fixed experimental rendering map view from sometimes pausing game
  • Fixed right click to delete not working unless moving
  • Fixed storage based buildings showing incorrect resources
  • Fixed Flamethrower's showing incorrect resource value

Changed depots in experimental branch

