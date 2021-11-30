Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #005 ghost patch

Once again, it seems I broke a few things in the latest hotfix due to the new experimental rendering feature... this ghost patch fixes those things. Hopefully this is the last patch that's needed!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed research techs duplicating on reload
- Fixed drone move speed showing incorrect value
- Fixed resource popups inconsistently displaying
- Fixed experimental rendering map view from sometimes pausing game
- Fixed right click to delete not working unless moving
- Fixed storage based buildings showing incorrect resources
- Fixed Flamethrower's showing incorrect resource value
Changed depots in experimental branch