Changed so that the maximum amount of damage dealt and the maximum number of cubes acquired so far are not reset on prestige.
Incremental Cubes update for 30 November 2021
[v 1.0.8 "Hot Fix"]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Changed so that the maximum amount of damage dealt and the maximum number of cubes acquired so far are not reset on prestige.
Changed files in this update