MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 2 December 2021

Update Notes For v0.18.72

2 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This is another little patch with bug fixes while we work on the upcoming major Dungeons update.

Fixed in this build:

  • No longer kill a player immediately when they're dragged over an unowned map region; instead, only kill them if they actually get dropped inside an unowned region. This means you can now safely drag a player over water and into another region across the sea (previously the player automatically died once they were over the ocean without being on a boat or similar)
  • Related to the above, fixed a whole bunch of bugs which occurred when someone died due to entering an unowned region for any reason. These bugs could have various effects, ranging from outright crashes to the character acting as though they were using a speed hack (without the game realising that they were using a speed hack)
  • Fixed an extremely rare save file corruption problem which could occur if two or more saves were occurring simultaneously. (this could happen if a periodic autosave triggered at nearly the same moment as a manual save, for example)
  • Fixes vehicle and teleporter path placement tools to work more reliably when placing paths that end at vehicle depots and teleporters that already existed on the map (rather than ending at new ones)
  • Fixed a crash which could occur if you destroyed a vehicle depot just as a player was trying to enter it.
  • Further work on triangulation code to make it even more robust for strangely shaped polygons containing complicated holes (these are used to draw monster zones and other draw-onto-the-terrain objects)
  • Improved debuggability of std::bad_alloc exceptions (which we get reports of maybe once every few months, and which previously didn't tell us enough information to figure out what had gone wrong. Next time one gets reported, we should finally be able to figure out the cause, I hope!)
  • Miscellaneous localisation updates.

Thanks so much for all the feedback and bug reporting, everyone!

-T

