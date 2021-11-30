 Skip to content

Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll Closed Beta update for 30 November 2021

Closed Beta Test Launching Soon

Greetings Researchers,

We are pushing the closed beta update onto Steam. The uploading, verification and deployment may take 40 - 90 minutes. We will keep you posted.

Regards,

Project Helius

