Update 3 - Experimental | Hotfix #005 now available!

The next hotfix for Update 3 is now available, and with it brings a lot of new features and changes, including the new experimental rendering feature to help with anyone experiencing frame drops in later portions of the game (this only fixes about half the problem, the other half is turret targetting)
New Additions:
- Add back the pipette tool
- Add support for pipetting buildings with metadata
Balancing changes:
- Increase Research Lab grace period from 3s to 5s
- Lowered Revenant's health from 15k to 10k
- Lowered Kraken's health from 250k to 150k
- Lowered Atlas's health from 2m to 1m
- Increase Gremlin damage from 200 to 500
- Changed fusion reactor requirement from 50 to 25 turbines
- Extend shotgun bullet lifetime from 0.5s to 0.8s
- Randomize shotgun bullet speed variable
UI Changes:
- Tidied up all UI displays with Research
- Adjusted positioning of drone priority mode on build plans UI
- Fix hotbar icons not preserving aspect ratio of buildings
- Adjusted spawn position of enemy health bars
Bug fixes:
- Fixed Research not applying until after reload
- Fixed drone ports from dying instantly to enemies
- Fixed builder drone icon switching to drone port when cancelled
- Fixed builder drones not refunding cost of building when cancelled
- Fixed enemies dying when they hit any sort of building
Other changes:
- When out of power, drone priority will temporarily switch to power
- When enemies collide with building, will get damaged based on building health
- Increased brightness of pulser bullets
- Decreased brightness of flamethrower bullets
Changed depots in experimental branch