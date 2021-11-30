Patch notes for v1.01.63

Features:
- I have improved item tooltips so they say "Enchanted <stat>" when that stat comes from or is increased by enchantments
- I changed the text on Quick Charge to indicate it does not stack
- Holy strike text changed to read "melee attack"
- I have redone the code for Nightvision (from Aspire Armor) and removed a ton of bugs associated with it, including some graphical glitches.
- I have added a floating damage message that says "Armor Absorb" when the damage you are doing is less than the armor of the monster.
Bugs:
- The dirt-edge-overlay color for the new Hafermann dimension was accidentally black, but it is fixed.
- If the Hafermann room was on the 0/512 border you couldn't see Hafermann whirlwind sometimes, but it is fixed.
- Fixed clicking on a stack of Maize Twine removing all of them instead of removing one off the stack.
Changed files in this update