 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

It Lurks Below update for 30 November 2021

Patch notes for v1.01.63

Share · View all patches · Build 7798309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • I have improved item tooltips so they say "Enchanted <stat>" when that stat comes from or is increased by enchantments
  • I changed the text on Quick Charge to indicate it does not stack
  • Holy strike text changed to read "melee attack"
  • I have redone the code for Nightvision (from Aspire Armor) and removed a ton of bugs associated with it, including some graphical glitches.
  • I have added a floating damage message that says "Armor Absorb" when the damage you are doing is less than the armor of the monster.

Bugs:

  • The dirt-edge-overlay color for the new Hafermann dimension was accidentally black, but it is fixed.
  • If the Hafermann room was on the 0/512 border you couldn't see Hafermann whirlwind sometimes, but it is fixed.
  • Fixed clicking on a stack of Maize Twine removing all of them instead of removing one off the stack.

Changed files in this update

It Lurks Below Content Depot 697551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.