Desperation update for 30 November 2021

Patch Notes 1.34

New

  • Testing out a more advanced loot system for the ai soldiers. Ai will now spawn with random gear and weapons for you to loot!
  • The game will now save upon loading into the map. This should help with any first initial save issues and not require the host to save once creating a new game.

Fixed

  • Fixed the sound of the weather not playing properly
  • Optimized a few of the maps with better culling

Coming Soon

  • I will be adding new unique enemies to the game alongside more weapons and mechanics! Stay tuned for more updates and goodies!

Thank you to every for supporting this project!

