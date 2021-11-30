Patch Notes 1.34

New
- Testing out a more advanced loot system for the ai soldiers. Ai will now spawn with random gear and weapons for you to loot!
- The game will now save upon loading into the map. This should help with any first initial save issues and not require the host to save once creating a new game.
Fixed
- Fixed the sound of the weather not playing properly
- Optimized a few of the maps with better culling
Coming Soon
- I will be adding new unique enemies to the game alongside more weapons and mechanics! Stay tuned for more updates and goodies!
Thank you to every for supporting this project!
Changed files in this update