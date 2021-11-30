Version 1.08 Update

- UI - Future saved games will no longer include Yvette's name in the title. Older game saves will be unaffected by this change.
- Stability - Minor improvement to the stability of the save system
- Stability - Fixed several rare crash issues that would occur in various incidents
- Incidents - Incident updates and typo fixes
This is another small update which fixes some issues we noticed while plugging away on the upcoming Nintendo Switch Port. So glad to see so many people are enjoying the game!
