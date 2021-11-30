 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 30 November 2021

1.38.1.1 (version 1393)

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish - Spain, and Traditional Chinese

English Localization

  • CSGO_crate_key_community_30_contestwinner: Dreams & Nightmares Contest Winner
  • CSGO_crate_key_community_30_contestwinner_desc: Awarded to winners of the CS:GO Dreams & Nightmares art contest.

Changed files in this update

