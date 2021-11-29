 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Couch Party Game Night update for 29 November 2021

Updates 10 31 to 11 29

Share · View all patches · Build 7797767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2021 11 29

  • changed default startup weapons to Lightgun Retros (rocket launcher, pistol, smoke grenade)
  • removed unused toggle to turn off special abilities (ballCams & superJumps) for PB & LT guns
  • switching back from Predator Mode now reloads the default recommended settings for other modes

    -- added the ability to cancel / disable Ball Cams mid-flight by pressing Gear Use a 2nd time

    -- changed explosives to act as a concusion effect when behind walls or cover (does 0 damage)

2021 11 24

  • added menu logic switches for certain items
  • added player colors to BRB info screen texts

    -- handicap help now does double damage too

    --- added buddy UI tracking sys for team games

2021 11 15

  • moved killstreaks to top and changed display to stay on while streaking 3+
  • predator mode now disables ammo drops when active for extra play balancing (only 1 source of ammo for team, but 3 for pred. inf ammo still an option.)

    -- added optional Health Regeneration mechanics and fx (config menu toggle)

2021 11 13

  • fixed snpr tower platform sensor
  • fixed laser gfx sticking to edges
  • fixed rare color loading glitch
  • particle emitter tweaks

    -- added killstreak tracking and texts

    -- added a volume-spam damping system

2021 11 06

  • changed game timer countdowns to drop the leading zeros if under 1 min (better readability)
  • changed laser sights for LT and SS6 to appear on foliage while bullets still pass through
  • misc tweaks to menus and buttons dealing with map generation timing and visibility
  • removed player clipping on window openings so helicopters can fit / fly through

2021 10 31

  • changed accuracy rating to include only direct grenade (smoke, hand, and rocket) hits
  • changed new final kill cam to just dolly straight back but without tracking flying heads
  • fixed respawns triggering twice in heli vs bots mode when dying just before switching

    -- fixed players getting stuck on geometry when spawning in to "junk land" map

Changed files in this update

20180814 Depot 833771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.