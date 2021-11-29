Updates 10 31 to 11 29

2021 11 29
- changed default startup weapons to Lightgun Retros (rocket launcher, pistol, smoke grenade)
- removed unused toggle to turn off special abilities (ballCams & superJumps) for PB & LT guns
- switching back from Predator Mode now reloads the default recommended settings for other modes
-- added the ability to cancel / disable Ball Cams mid-flight by pressing Gear Use a 2nd time
-- changed explosives to act as a concusion effect when behind walls or cover (does 0 damage)
2021 11 24
- added menu logic switches for certain items
- added player colors to BRB info screen texts
-- handicap help now does double damage too
--- added buddy UI tracking sys for team games
2021 11 15
- moved killstreaks to top and changed display to stay on while streaking 3+
- predator mode now disables ammo drops when active for extra play balancing (only 1 source of ammo for team, but 3 for pred. inf ammo still an option.)
-- added optional Health Regeneration mechanics and fx (config menu toggle)
2021 11 13
- fixed snpr tower platform sensor
- fixed laser gfx sticking to edges
- fixed rare color loading glitch
- particle emitter tweaks
-- added killstreak tracking and texts
-- added a volume-spam damping system
2021 11 06
- changed game timer countdowns to drop the leading zeros if under 1 min (better readability)
- changed laser sights for LT and SS6 to appear on foliage while bullets still pass through
- misc tweaks to menus and buttons dealing with map generation timing and visibility
- removed player clipping on window openings so helicopters can fit / fly through
2021 10 31
- changed accuracy rating to include only direct grenade (smoke, hand, and rocket) hits
- changed new final kill cam to just dolly straight back but without tracking flying heads
- fixed respawns triggering twice in heli vs bots mode when dying just before switching
-- fixed players getting stuck on geometry when spawning in to "junk land" map
Changed files in this update