Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - Beta Test update for 29 November 2021

Notes from the Glitchscape

  • Fixed an issue with dialogue where dialogue formatting wouldn’t be maintained across lines
  • More visual improvements to some hikers, including Clerk's talking animations
  • Final song mixes and audio improvements
  • Added glitches to title screen
  • Made asking the first hiker in the drive to not smoke actually make her not smoke
  • Fixed issue where credits would roll twice if you waited long enough
  • Fixed audio issues in the Train, including music loading and missing VO
  • Adjusted the end of the first Airport journey for better timing and added audio
  • Gave ||the little creature hiker who dreams|| something to hang from in the train
  • Improved audio in the Terminal
  • Imported final 2 songs
  • Lots of visual polish
  • Lots of audio polish
  • Lots of bug fixes

