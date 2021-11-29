Notes from the Glitchscape

- Fixed an issue with dialogue where dialogue formatting wouldn’t be maintained across lines
- More visual improvements to some hikers, including Clerk's talking animations
- Final song mixes and audio improvements
- Added glitches to title screen
- Made asking the first hiker in the drive to not smoke actually make her not smoke
- Fixed issue where credits would roll twice if you waited long enough
- Fixed audio issues in the Train, including music loading and missing VO
- Adjusted the end of the first Airport journey for better timing and added audio
- Gave ||the little creature hiker who dreams|| something to hang from in the train
- Improved audio in the Terminal
- Imported final 2 songs
- Lots of visual polish
- Lots of audio polish
- Lots of bug fixes
