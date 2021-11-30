 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Angry Angry Shark update for 30 November 2021

Game Update 59

Share · View all patches · Build 7797579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

M4

-Change model of M4

Bugs

-Fixed bug where it doesn't knock back in the correct direction when egg punching an opponent. Now egg punch will knock enemies towards the direction of punch.

Changed files in this update

Angry Angry Shark Content Depot 1546931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.