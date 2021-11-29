 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 29 November 2021

Update for 29th of November

Share · View all patches · Build 7797231

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [BIG] New animal portraits
  • [BIG] Animals should be better aware of each other and avoid colliding with one another (much less likely for two animals to occupy the same space)
  • [BIG] Fixed major frame drops after an animal tries to pee
  • [BIG] Equipment bar shows up for a bit after picking up and item to let new players know that they can hold more than one item at a time
  • [BIG] Added "Reset Player Position" button to options
  • [BIG] Better starting rotation for held objects while placing them down
  • Fix for adoption e-mails
  • Added null error checks to reduce chance of unintended behavior
  • Updated animals stories
  • Small translation fixes and additional tips for the players
  • Usability changes to Adoption Summary screen
  • Fixed objects sometimes dropping after changing their slot
  • Fixed all floor heights in all buildings, again
  • Added small trash bins in all office levels
  • Small fixes and updates for post-processing
  • Fixes to answering adoption e-mails
  • Changed when healing/washing buildings are blocked
  • Fixed incorrectly displayed animal's name after posting an adoption ad
  • Optimizations for photo camera
  • Fixed FPS drop during photo mission
  • Fixed shadow distance value reseting on settings change
  • Better memory management (incremental C# garbage collection)
  • Changed notification text from "Finish mission first" to "Finish tutorial first" to make the message more clear
  • Fixed reputation value loading
  • Delivery boxes (and their content) should no longer disappear after reloading
  • Additional pluses/minuses (from another animal) should no longer appear in animal's information panel
  • Fixed gate going through brick wall while opening
  • Changed to a safer way of opening log folder when clicking log button in options
  • Added translations for good/bad/awesome in Adoption Summary panel
  • Slowed down brushing (once again)
  • Blocked using syringe if there is no space to apply it
  • Fixed translation parameter in "What are you doing" e-mail
  • Fixed cursor disappearing after entering the settings and sometimes then entering build mode
  • Blocked playing with an animal if the animal is placed on any 'station' (like vet table)
  • Corrected tooltips for laser and ball
  • Additional 'to take' animal descriptions
  • Fixing animals disappearing in some circumstances
  • Fixed some photos uploading issues
  • Animal can't be fed a cookie if on a 'stations'
  • Fixed loading of photos
  • Corrected colliders of different objects
  • Poop bag keeps only one poop but can be stacked in inventory
  • Corrected brush issues
  • Fixed major tweezer error
  • Added poop bag to the shop (again)
  • Updated e-mail answer screen
  • Changed error message panel
  • Fixed icons in animal's more info panle (in computer)
  • Small fixes to notifications
  • Darker backgrounds for in-tame tooltips
  • Added safety check to animal's random walk action
  • Added safety timer to puke action
  • Player is no longer able to fill water bowl while an animal is drinking from it
  • Playing with an animal using a ball or a laser cures depression in the animal (if only it was this simple in real life...)
  • Added force stop in animal's agent during stop action
  • Fixes to expand system to correct loading issues
  • Poops should no longer return nulls after reload
  • Better handling of loading of certain prefabs

