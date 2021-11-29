Update for 29th of November

- [BIG] New animal portraits
- [BIG] Animals should be better aware of each other and avoid colliding with one another (much less likely for two animals to occupy the same space)
- [BIG] Fixed major frame drops after an animal tries to pee
- [BIG] Equipment bar shows up for a bit after picking up and item to let new players know that they can hold more than one item at a time
- [BIG] Added "Reset Player Position" button to options
- [BIG] Better starting rotation for held objects while placing them down
- Fix for adoption e-mails
- Added null error checks to reduce chance of unintended behavior
- Updated animals stories
- Small translation fixes and additional tips for the players
- Usability changes to Adoption Summary screen
- Fixed objects sometimes dropping after changing their slot
- Fixed all floor heights in all buildings, again
- Added small trash bins in all office levels
- Small fixes and updates for post-processing
- Fixes to answering adoption e-mails
- Changed when healing/washing buildings are blocked
- Fixed incorrectly displayed animal's name after posting an adoption ad
- Optimizations for photo camera
- Fixed FPS drop during photo mission
- Fixed shadow distance value reseting on settings change
- Better memory management (incremental C# garbage collection)
- Changed notification text from "Finish mission first" to "Finish tutorial first" to make the message more clear
- Fixed reputation value loading
- Delivery boxes (and their content) should no longer disappear after reloading
- Additional pluses/minuses (from another animal) should no longer appear in animal's information panel
- Fixed gate going through brick wall while opening
- Changed to a safer way of opening log folder when clicking log button in options
- Added translations for good/bad/awesome in Adoption Summary panel
- Slowed down brushing (once again)
- Blocked using syringe if there is no space to apply it
- Fixed translation parameter in "What are you doing" e-mail
- Fixed cursor disappearing after entering the settings and sometimes then entering build mode
- Blocked playing with an animal if the animal is placed on any 'station' (like vet table)
- Corrected tooltips for laser and ball
- Additional 'to take' animal descriptions
- Fixing animals disappearing in some circumstances
- Fixed some photos uploading issues
- Animal can't be fed a cookie if on a 'stations'
- Fixed loading of photos
- Corrected colliders of different objects
- Poop bag keeps only one poop but can be stacked in inventory
- Corrected brush issues
- Fixed major tweezer error
- Added poop bag to the shop (again)
- Updated e-mail answer screen
- Changed error message panel
- Fixed icons in animal's more info panle (in computer)
- Small fixes to notifications
- Darker backgrounds for in-tame tooltips
- Added safety check to animal's random walk action
- Added safety timer to puke action
- Player is no longer able to fill water bowl while an animal is drinking from it
- Playing with an animal using a ball or a laser cures depression in the animal (if only it was this simple in real life...)
- Added force stop in animal's agent during stop action
- Fixes to expand system to correct loading issues
- Poops should no longer return nulls after reload
- Better handling of loading of certain prefabs
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 29 November 2021
Update for 29th of November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update