Dark Prospect update for 1 December 2021

Update 0.8.8 - new FPS gadget

1 December 2021

Update 0.8.8

Hello everybody,

Today we released version 0.8.8, it includes a new gadget for FPS:

Features:

  • FPS - Added sticky bombs with laser trigger

  • FPS - Made mines pickable and buildable

  • FPS - Made molotov buildable - no longer via ammobox

  • FPS - Added new FPS Perks

  • FPS - Improved minimap - graphics and more informations

  • FPS - Improve compass - graphics and more informations

  • FPS - Adapted color for FPS UI

  • FPS - Added fire sound to molotov

  • FPSAI - AI keep distance while fighting enemies

  • FPSAI - FPSAI can open doors

  • FPSAI - FPSAI can quick chat

  • FPSAI - Improved sensing of FPSAI

  • RTS - Added autobuild queue

  • RTS - Add rightclickable to RTS Overview icons

  • General - Add particle to destroyed building parts

Bug fixes:

  • FPS - Fixed: FPS can still use machinegun when downed
  • RTS - Fixed: RTS does not get points for damaged objectives

Only one feature remaining for this year - a new RTS Spell:

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

