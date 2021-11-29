 Skip to content

Hitboxer Playtest update for 29 November 2021

Post Gameplay Test Patch #1

Build 7797128

Fixed defuse mode bugs:

  • Players can now dash with bomb
  • Players can now pickup dropped bombs
  • Bomb no longer makes players invisible (oopsy)
  • Match now ends at round limit
  • Match should now travel to the next map
  • Camera should no longer zoom out continually after end of match

Minor changes:

  • Chat font is more legible
  • Server browser now displays sessions names
  • Escape closes menu
  • Scoreboard no longer opens at match end
  • Name tags and armor disappear after player death

