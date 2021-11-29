Post Gameplay Test Patch #1

Fixed defuse mode bugs:
- Players can now dash with bomb
- Players can now pickup dropped bombs
- Bomb no longer makes players invisible (oopsy)
- Match now ends at round limit
- Match should now travel to the next map
- Camera should no longer zoom out continually after end of match
Minor changes:
- Chat font is more legible
- Server browser now displays sessions names
- Escape closes menu
- Scoreboard no longer opens at match end
- Name tags and armor disappear after player death
Changed files in this update