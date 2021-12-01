 Skip to content

Dot's Home update for 1 December 2021

Dot's Home v1.0.3 update

Changelog:

v1.0.2

  • Fixed a bug where repeated opening and closing the pause menu very quickly would eventually cause a null reference.
  • Fixed a bug where loading a save file could potentially trigger an auto-save for certain flags, causing them to get overwritten (only seemed to cause issues on Android).
  • Fixed a bug on Android where closing the app on the main menu via swiping instead of using the quit button would prevent the save file from loading correctly the next time the game was opened.

v1.0.3

  • Fixed an issue with the Chapter 4 Mavis dialogue for the "stay or move" Chapter 2 decision. Previously, it would check the wrong flag, causing it to always show the "move" dialogue.

