Patch 5.24.972 (Buildings-ish)

GAMEPLAY
- Buildings are temporarily disabled, see notes!
CLIENT
- The default key for moving down has been changed from LShift to C
- It is now possible to hold LShift while placing buildings to place multiple at a time
- It is now possible to right-click to stop placing buildings in addition to pressing ESC
- Improved grid outline rendering to only show when and where it's relevant
BUGS
- Fixed an issue that could cause the interface to be affected by starlight
- Fixed remaining issue with corrupt building hashmap indexes
- Fixed rendering issue with terrain splats for buildings
NOTES
- Buildings can be placed on your planet, but they will not save on the server and adjacency rules and costs are not accurate.
Consider this patch a public test of the new grid system.
Changed files in this update