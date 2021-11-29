 Skip to content

Gods and Idols update for 29 November 2021

Patch 5.24.972 (Buildings-ish)

Patch 5.24.972 (Buildings-ish)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • Buildings are temporarily disabled, see notes!

CLIENT

  • The default key for moving down has been changed from LShift to C
  • It is now possible to hold LShift while placing buildings to place multiple at a time
  • It is now possible to right-click to stop placing buildings in addition to pressing ESC
  • Improved grid outline rendering to only show when and where it's relevant

BUGS

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the interface to be affected by starlight
  • Fixed remaining issue with corrupt building hashmap indexes
  • Fixed rendering issue with terrain splats for buildings

NOTES

  • Buildings can be placed on your planet, but they will not save on the server and adjacency rules and costs are not accurate.

    Consider this patch a public test of the new grid system.

Changed files in this update

Gods and Idols Content Depot 423891
