 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crocotile 3D update for 29 November 2021

v1.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7796904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.7.4 (November 29, 2021)

  • Added: Option to Disable Face Selection. Go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode.. You can also bind a key to toggle it in the Buttons panel.
  • Added: Option to Disable Edge Selection. Go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode.. You can also bind a key to toggle it in the Buttons panel.
  • Added: Option to show only UVs of the active tileset in the UV panel. Go to Edit > Settings > Tileset > Hide UVs of non-active Tilesets. This is set by default.
  • Fixed: The "Remove Tileset" option stopped working due to some recent changes to the code.
  • Improved: The "Remove Tileset" option now keeps tiles/objects selected if they are.
  • Fixed: Couldn't shift UVs continuously holding key down.
  • Fixed: Restored ability to shift UVs by one pixel by holding Ctrl+arrow keys. Also added key bindings to Buttons panel.
  • Fixed: Hovering over UVs in the UV panel would cause corresponding vertices to become deselected in the 3d scene if they were selected.
  • Fixed: When clicking the tileset with the middle mouse button while the 3d scene is focused, it would lock up the key-bindings.
  • Changed: Loading color Palettes in .png format are now limited to 1024x1024 pixels, and 2048 colors.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.