v.1.7.4 (November 29, 2021)
- Added: Option to Disable Face Selection. Go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode.. You can also bind a key to toggle it in the Buttons panel.
- Added: Option to Disable Edge Selection. Go to Edit > Settings > Edit Mode.. You can also bind a key to toggle it in the Buttons panel.
- Added: Option to show only UVs of the active tileset in the UV panel. Go to Edit > Settings > Tileset > Hide UVs of non-active Tilesets. This is set by default.
- Fixed: The "Remove Tileset" option stopped working due to some recent changes to the code.
- Improved: The "Remove Tileset" option now keeps tiles/objects selected if they are.
- Fixed: Couldn't shift UVs continuously holding key down.
- Fixed: Restored ability to shift UVs by one pixel by holding Ctrl+arrow keys. Also added key bindings to Buttons panel.
- Fixed: Hovering over UVs in the UV panel would cause corresponding vertices to become deselected in the 3d scene if they were selected.
- Fixed: When clicking the tileset with the middle mouse button while the 3d scene is focused, it would lock up the key-bindings.
- Changed: Loading color Palettes in .png format are now limited to 1024x1024 pixels, and 2048 colors.
