Crab Game Cosmetics Update 2
ayo,
So I said in the last update I would be working on cosmetics, since a lot of people requested it. It was a lot more time consuming to make than I thought, but I've finished up 50+ items with Steam Inventory support, and everything else. Hope you like it!
Also a question for everyone. Currently you cannot buy crates, is this something you wanna see changed? Why? Why not? Are there any other changes in general you'd like to see? Thanks for the feedback!
Earning Cosmetics
- Crates are completely free to open.
- When a game finished, there is a chance to receive a crate drop.
- Being toxic / reported / banned / kicked will lead to less drops.
- There is a limit to how many crates you can get every day.
- Crates can be opened by entering your Inventory, found in the Main Menu.
- Crates can also be earned by completing daily quests.
Opening Crates
- You can open your crates from the in-game inventory.
- There are currently 4 main categories of items you can receieve: Hair, Hats, Accessories & Shoes.
- There are 50+ items in total, with different rarity: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Extraordinary & Legendary. In addition, items can have special attributes.
Special Items
- When opening a crate, your items can have special attributes.
- Color - Every item earned from crates comes in a different color. There are 4 tiers of color rarity: Common, Uncommon, Rare & Legendary.
- Shiny - There is a very small chance an item is shiny. These items are very rare, and will give off a glow / shine.
- Brand- Hats have a small chances of being branded with "YIKE".
Daily Quests
- Complete daily quests to earn crates.
- Once you complete a daily quest, you can claim your item.
- You receive a new quest 24 hours after claiming your item.
- There's probably a few bugs with this, literally finished the system like 5 minutes before uploading this update lol
Other
- Can now freecam spectate when eliminated.
- Inventory section in Main Menu.
- "Featured Items" and item shop integration. Visit the Item Shop Here, or find it in-game.
- Steam Marketplace support; you can sell and buy items on the Steam Market.
- Various optimizations and bug fixes.
