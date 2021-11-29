 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zedfest update for 29 November 2021

0.731 EA-Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7796869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there Contestants! Just a small update (0.731) with a few bugfixes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue if prestigeing the Doctor with the "How much ₹ U got?" perk selected, the max carrying ₹ went to 0.
  • Fixed an issue with the perk "How much ₹ U got?" not working correctly if playing as a client.

Changes:

  • Doctor's Arc Rifle's healing-range now increases by 20% for each weapon-level.

Added:

  • There is a small chance of the character rolling forward instead of just sliding on the floor when switching class in the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Zed Fest Main Depot 1037081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.