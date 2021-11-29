0.731 EA-Update

Hello there Contestants! Just a small update (0.731) with a few bugfixes.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue if prestigeing the Doctor with the "How much ₹ U got?" perk selected, the max carrying ₹ went to 0.
- Fixed an issue with the perk "How much ₹ U got?" not working correctly if playing as a client.
Changes:
- Doctor's Arc Rifle's healing-range now increases by 20% for each weapon-level.
Added:
- There is a small chance of the character rolling forward instead of just sliding on the floor when switching class in the main menu.
