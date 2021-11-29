 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HIGHBLAST update for 29 November 2021

Run animation, debugging tools and new UI

Share · View all patches · Build 7796696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a run animation and added a bunch of debugging tools as well as pretty much finishing main menu and added lots more of the UI

Changed files in this update

HIGHBLAST linux content Depot 1801633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.