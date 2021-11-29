-
Advanced replay controls added to Dual Souls: The Last Bearer!
Now you can create save states while watching replays, revert back to any saved moments and take control of any fighter to try out different scenarios! Buff-up your game to the next level!
-
Dual Blades EU 2003 (For Complete Edition Only) now can be launched and fully controlled at Dual Souls' main menu. Enjoy the classic with save states and different graphics filter options!
-
Online lobbies added to Slashers: The Power Battle! (For Complete Edition Only) Invite you friends and fight it out online!
Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 29 November 2021
Autumn Sale 3in1 Special Update!
