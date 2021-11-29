Untrusted - v1.126 - Changelog

New features
- "Untrusted Winter" supporter token and avatar (Available for purchase from Dec 1st)
Balance Changes
- Improved neutral items success rate redistribution when multiple players choose the same item
- "Blackhat" will refuse to DoS the target node (when the target IP is publicly known after downloading intel) and will forcefully hack that instead
Server Side Changes
- Minor performance improvements
Client Side Changes
-
Minor translation fixes
Known Issues
-
Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update