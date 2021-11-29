 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 29 November 2021

Untrusted - v1.126 - Changelog

Untrusted - v1.126 - Build 7796352 - Last edited 29 November 2021

New features

  • "Untrusted Winter" supporter token and avatar (Available for purchase from Dec 1st)

Balance Changes

  • Improved neutral items success rate redistribution when multiple players choose the same item
  • "Blackhat" will refuse to DoS the target node (when the target IP is publicly known after downloading intel) and will forcefully hack that instead

Server Side Changes

  • Minor performance improvements

Client Side Changes

  • Minor translation fixes



    Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

