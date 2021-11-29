 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 29 November 2021

Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 7796238

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that Striving for Light has now entered Early Access featuring a massive amount of new content and improvements.

Here are the full patch notes for the Early Access Version 0.3.

Game:
  • Bow weapon has been added to the game
  • Flail weapon has been added to the game​
  • New Portal system has been added to the game, making it possible to return to the town during runs
  • A new save system has been implemented which allows saving your runs in the town and returning to them later
  • A new progression system has been implemented which allows unlocking new skills and weapons
  • A tutorial area has been added to the game
  • First story snippets have been added to the game
  • A dialog and NPC system was implemented
  • A localisation system was implemented
  • Improved skill tool tips with improved skill descriptions
  • Added first itteration on a enemy scaling system for endless endgame mode
Art:
  • Added sideways animations to the player character when walking or attacking sideways
  • Improved Player animations
  • Redesigned main menu
  • Redesigned dagger, shorts word, great sword and dark staff
  • New opening cinematics
  • A light shard bar has been added to the player UI to indicate your current amount of light shards
  • Town environment has been added
  • 3 NPCs have been added to the game
  • Added a new town portal to the game
  • Added new imaginary to the opening cinematic
Tech:
  • Added an performance option to set game resolution
  • Added an performance option to set fxaa on or off
  • Added an performance option to set vsync on or off
  • Added an performance option to set high quality weapon animations on or off
  • The load system was completely overhauled which drastically reduces GPU memory usage and lead to significant performance improvements on lower end GPUs
  • Background texture sizes have been reduced to decrease overall game size, loading times and to improve performance on lower end hardware
Sound:
  • Added new soundtrack for the town
  • Added voice acting for all NPC dialogs
  • Added new SFX for bow and flail
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a bug which caused boss enemies to actually “freeze in the state” of spawning AoE effects permanently when freezing with a cold weapon
  • Reduced collider size of skill nodes which lead to accidentially spending skill points when panning the camera in the skill tree
  • Fixed a bug which caused audio clipping on max volume settings
  • Fixed a bug which caused ranged weapon not beeing saved when teleporting back to town
  • Fixed a bug which caused the portal and key state not beeing saved when closing the game from town and returning to the active run
  • Fixed angle offset for the boomerang attack replacer skill
  • Plenty of smaller bugfixes​
