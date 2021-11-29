Early Access Release

We are happy to announce that Striving for Light has now entered Early Access featuring a massive amount of new content and improvements.
Here are the full patch notes for the Early Access Version 0.3.
Game:
- Bow weapon has been added to the game
- Flail weapon has been added to the game
- New Portal system has been added to the game, making it possible to return to the town during runs
- A new save system has been implemented which allows saving your runs in the town and returning to them later
- A new progression system has been implemented which allows unlocking new skills and weapons
- A tutorial area has been added to the game
- First story snippets have been added to the game
- A dialog and NPC system was implemented
- A localisation system was implemented
- Improved skill tool tips with improved skill descriptions
- Added first itteration on a enemy scaling system for endless endgame mode
Art:
- Added sideways animations to the player character when walking or attacking sideways
- Improved Player animations
- Redesigned main menu
- Redesigned dagger, shorts word, great sword and dark staff
- New opening cinematics
- A light shard bar has been added to the player UI to indicate your current amount of light shards
- Town environment has been added
- 3 NPCs have been added to the game
- Added a new town portal to the game
- Added new imaginary to the opening cinematic
Tech:
- Added an performance option to set game resolution
- Added an performance option to set fxaa on or off
- Added an performance option to set vsync on or off
- Added an performance option to set high quality weapon animations on or off
- The load system was completely overhauled which drastically reduces GPU memory usage and lead to significant performance improvements on lower end GPUs
- Background texture sizes have been reduced to decrease overall game size, loading times and to improve performance on lower end hardware
Sound:
- Added new soundtrack for the town
- Added voice acting for all NPC dialogs
- Added new SFX for bow and flail
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug which caused boss enemies to actually “freeze in the state” of spawning AoE effects permanently when freezing with a cold weapon
- Reduced collider size of skill nodes which lead to accidentially spending skill points when panning the camera in the skill tree
- Fixed a bug which caused audio clipping on max volume settings
- Fixed a bug which caused ranged weapon not beeing saved when teleporting back to town
- Fixed a bug which caused the portal and key state not beeing saved when closing the game from town and returning to the active run
- Fixed angle offset for the boomerang attack replacer skill
- Plenty of smaller bugfixes