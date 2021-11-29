 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 29 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.14 – Grocery Shop and Bakery

Hotfix 0.7.0.14 – Grocery Shop and Bakery

Patchnotes via Steam Community

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE COMPATIBLE!

MAIN CHANGES

  • Added two shops to Brynn along with their own NPCs: Fat Yann’s Grocery Shop and the Bakery. You can find them in the Old Towers quarter (northeastern part of the city).
  • Added a few secondary NPCs to Brynn.
  • Added Long Bread, Kipfel, and a few other dishes.
  • Hunting Grounds have been fully implemented. You can find them in the previously empty Points of Interest.
  • Dungeons can now properly change their level upon respawning, growing more or less difficult in the process.
  • It’s now possible to skip the Prologue even if it hasn't been completed yet.

OTHER

  • Increased the radius for rumors by 20% (NPCs can now give hints about more distant Points of Interest).
  • Fixed the bug with the missing rumors for Camps and Hunting Grounds.
  • Fixed the bug causing the character to skip a turn when performing a counter while dual-wielding.
  • Fixed the bug with the missing chests in distant dungeons.
  • Fixed the issue causing impassable tiles to be generated in secret rooms and in some doorways.
  • Fixed the Prologue hints not working as intended.
  • Fixed “Rune of Cycle” not working as intended.
  • Enemies should no longer attack the obstacles that they can simply walk around.
  • Enemies will no longer use charge abilities against targets in deep water.
  • Guards will no longer follow the character into deep water.
  • Fixed the inability to trade with a vegetable vendor in Brynn.
  • Fixed the Mannshire carpenter’s dialogue.
  • Fixed the issue preventing the character from using abilities after being affected by skills that put them on cooldown.
  • Fixed the issue causing the text from other translations to appear in some localizations.
  • Enemies can no longer spawn on impassable terrain on map tiles next to mountains.
  • NPCs at the vineyard are now assigned to the correct settlement.
  • Raised the cap for Magic Power to 250%.
  • Reduced damage from Burning by 10%.
  • Added a new sprite for Bread: it now occupies two inventory tiles.
  • Certain items (such as nails and coal) were moved from the “Junk” category to “Valuables”.

