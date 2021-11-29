Hotfix 0.7.0.14 – Grocery Shop and Bakery

THIS UPDATE IS SAVE COMPATIBLE!
MAIN CHANGES
- Added two shops to Brynn along with their own NPCs: Fat Yann’s Grocery Shop and the Bakery. You can find them in the Old Towers quarter (northeastern part of the city).
- Added a few secondary NPCs to Brynn.
- Added Long Bread, Kipfel, and a few other dishes.
- Hunting Grounds have been fully implemented. You can find them in the previously empty Points of Interest.
- Dungeons can now properly change their level upon respawning, growing more or less difficult in the process.
- It’s now possible to skip the Prologue even if it hasn't been completed yet.
OTHER
- Increased the radius for rumors by 20% (NPCs can now give hints about more distant Points of Interest).
- Fixed the bug with the missing rumors for Camps and Hunting Grounds.
- Fixed the bug causing the character to skip a turn when performing a counter while dual-wielding.
- Fixed the bug with the missing chests in distant dungeons.
- Fixed the issue causing impassable tiles to be generated in secret rooms and in some doorways.
- Fixed the Prologue hints not working as intended.
- Fixed “Rune of Cycle” not working as intended.
- Enemies should no longer attack the obstacles that they can simply walk around.
- Enemies will no longer use charge abilities against targets in deep water.
- Guards will no longer follow the character into deep water.
- Fixed the inability to trade with a vegetable vendor in Brynn.
- Fixed the Mannshire carpenter’s dialogue.
- Fixed the issue preventing the character from using abilities after being affected by skills that put them on cooldown.
- Fixed the issue causing the text from other translations to appear in some localizations.
- Enemies can no longer spawn on impassable terrain on map tiles next to mountains.
- NPCs at the vineyard are now assigned to the correct settlement.
- Raised the cap for Magic Power to 250%.
- Reduced damage from Burning by 10%.
- Added a new sprite for Bread: it now occupies two inventory tiles.
- Certain items (such as nails and coal) were moved from the “Junk” category to “Valuables”.
Changed files in this update