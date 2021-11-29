 Skip to content

The Wild at Heart update for 29 November 2021

Hotfix Patch 1.1.3.0

Build 7796207

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Urgent fix to a soft lock that could happen in Sunken Grotto, if you killed the bottom-most Knightcap in the Buff Puff fight room, before triggering the little tutorial cutscene that introduces the Buff Puffs.
  • Small optimization to make the foxglove plants to use our sway shader instead of a sway tween.
  • Safety checks for some rare null refs and out-of-bounds errors throughout the codebase.

The Wild At Heart Content Depot 1093291
The Wild at Heart Depot - Mac Depot 1093292
