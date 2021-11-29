- Urgent fix to a soft lock that could happen in Sunken Grotto, if you killed the bottom-most Knightcap in the Buff Puff fight room, before triggering the little tutorial cutscene that introduces the Buff Puffs.
- Small optimization to make the foxglove plants to use our sway shader instead of a sway tween.
- Safety checks for some rare null refs and out-of-bounds errors throughout the codebase.
The Wild at Heart update for 29 November 2021
Hotfix Patch 1.1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
