Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition update for 29 November 2021

Development Build 86.8193.34

Share · View all patches · Build 7796171 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, friends.

Today, we ship build .34 to DEV. Please test it against your custom content and on your servers!

It contains:

Fixes

  • Apple M1: Fixed audio crackle when decoding mp3 files, including voiceovers.
  • Pathfinding: Fixed a case where pathing was bailed on too early, resulting in incorrect behaviour that was regressed in the previous patch.
  • Facelift tilesets tts02 tcm02: Addressed various texture and model issues.
  • ResMan: Fixed two memleaks where it wouldn’t release loaded data instances.
  • Renderer: Minor fixes to animation start consistency.
  • Renderer: Fixed animated skinmesh parts going out of sync/being one frame behind.
  • Renderer: Fixed rough surfaces having a milky sheen at some viewing aspects, especially when using height maps.

QoL Improvements

  • Game: Disable ctrl-drag selection box on clients when server.player-party-control is off (the default). Note that clients will have to reconnect if you toggle this setting while a game is up.
  • NWSync: Repositories are now collapsible in the main UI view; this state is remembered in settings.tml.
  • NWSync: Module versions can now hold a localalias field that is used to backreference for StartNewModule(“originalfilename”).
  • NWSync: Better support for repository-side statistics.
  • NWSync: Hide modules, campaigns and adverts with empty name labels.
  • NWSync: Don’t reject repository.json if advert buttons have empty labels and URLs.
  • Launch Game UI/Repo Manager: Fixed “Show Advert” checkbox label being cut off.
  • Launch Game UI: Fixed “Advert” panel type displaying a STRREF instead of text when no label is defined in repository.json.

Scriptable UI

  • Nui: Fixed crash when calling SetGroupLayout() with invalid data.
  • Nui: Fixed scrollbar size for textedit.
  • Nui: Text can now override border and scrollbars properties.
  • Nui: Fixed draw_list scissoring breaking succeeding widget rendering.
  • Nui: Fixed draw_list scissoring leaving a stale scissor on the GL stack for nested widgets.
  • Nui: Fixed entries in a list view not scissoring draw_list correctly when scrolling out of view.
  • Nui: list(): Fixed textedit() widget not working in lists.
  • Nui: list(): Scrollbars now configurable.
  • Nui: list(): Fix spacers not advancing row layout correctly.
  • Nui: Never allow binds to update during construction. This fixes list() array binds degrading to scalar values, among other.
  • Nui: textedit(): Fixed placeholder sometimes rendering on the succeeding widget instead.
  • Nui: textedit(): Fixed range event triggering too often or with wrong values.
  • Nui: Added demo code for spreadsheet UI.
  • Nui: Fixed “list” widget not showing a vertical scrollbar in AUTO mode.

Premium Modules

  • Tyrants of the Moonsea: Fixed ship's cabin navigation map occasionally disabling erroneously.

New Script Commands


// Once this value hits zero, the script will abort with TOO MANY INSTRUCTIONS.  
// The instruction limit is configurable by the user, so if you have a really long-running  
// process, this value can guide you with splitting it up into smaller, discretely schedulable parts.  
// Note: Running this command and checking/handling the value also takes up some instructions.  
int GetScriptInstructionsRemaining();

// Returns a modified copy of jArray with the value order changed according to nTransform:  
// * JSON_ARRAY_SORT_ASCENDING, JSON_ARRAY_SORT_DESCENDING  
//    Sorting is dependent on the type and follows json standards (.e.g. 99 < "100").  
// * JSON_ARRAY_SHUFFLE  
//   Randomises the order of elements.  
// * JSON_ARRAY_REVERSE  
//   Reverses the array.  
// * JSON_ARRAY_UNIQUE  
//   Returns a modified copy of jArray with duplicate values removed.  
//   Coercable but different types are not considered equal (e.g. 99 != "99"); int/float equivalence however applies: 4.0 == 4.  
//   Order is preserved.  
// * JSON_ARRAY_COALESCE  
//   Returns the first non-null entry. Empty-ish values (e.g. "", 0) are not considered null, only the json scalar type.  
json JsonArrayTransform(json jArray, int nTransform);

// Returns the nth-matching index or key of jNeedle in jHaystack.  
// Supported haystacks: object, array  
// Ordering behaviour for objects is unspecified.  
// Return null when not found or on any error.  
json JsonFind(json jHaystack, json jNeedle, int nNth = 0, int nConditional = JSON_FIND_EQUAL);

// Returns a copy of the range (nBeginIndex, nEndIndex) inclusive of jArray.  
// Negative nEndIndex values count from the other end.  
// Out-of-bound values are clamped to the array range.  
// Examples:  
//  json a = JsonParse("[0, 1, 2, 3, 4]");  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 0, 1)    // => [0, 1]  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 1, -1)   // => [1, 2, 3, 4]  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 0, 4)    // => [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 0, 999)  // => [0, 1, 2, 3, 4]  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 1, 0)    // => []  
//  JsonArrayGetRange(a, 1, 1)    // => [1]  
// Returns a null type on error, including type mismatches.  
json JsonArrayGetRange(json jArray, int nBeginIndex, int nEndIndex);

// Returns the result of a set operation on two arrays.  
// Operations:  
// * JSON_SET_SUBSET (v <= o):  
//   Returns true if every element in jValue is also in jOther.  
// * JSON_SET_UNION (v | o):  
//   Returns a new array containing values from both sides.  
// * JSON_SET_INTERSECT (v & o):  
//   Returns a new array containing only values common to both sides.  
// * JSON_SET_DIFFERENCE (v - o):  
//   Returns a new array containing only values not in jOther.  
// * JSON_SET_SYMMETRIC_DIFFERENCE (v ^ o):  
//   Returns a new array containing all elements present in either array, but not both.  
json JsonSetOp(json jValue, int nOp, json jOther);

// Returns the column name of s2DA at nColumn index (starting at 0).  
// Returns "" if column nColumn doesn't exist (at end).  
string Get2DAColumn(string s2DA, int nColumnIdx);

// Returns the number of defined rows in the 2da s2DA.  
int Get2DARowCount(string s2DA);```

