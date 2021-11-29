 Skip to content

Welcome To Chichester OVN 3 : The Mysterious Affair At The Violet Hotel update for 29 November 2021

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7796122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully the very final update.

This changes the gender selection continue/back buttons to be somewhat larger. Name entry screen has been changed and reduce a bit of flickering when starting the main story.

Changed files in this update

Welcome To Chichester OVN 3 Windows Depot 1265731
  • Loading history…
Welcome To Chichester OVN 3 Linux Depot 1265732
  • Loading history…
