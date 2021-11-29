Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #37

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash if the player destroyed Lunchbox or Adoption Papers while also having Rain Cloud + Rain or Cursed Katana + Ninja
- Fixed a bug where Coin symbols on the Floor Modifiers screen weren't properly loading their textures if a Mod changed the behavior of the Coin symbol
- Fixed a typo in the LatAm-Spanish localization and French localization
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where existing_item mods weren't working on Essences
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where counted_symbols wasn't working in var_math dictionaries under certain circumstances
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where variables passed to var_math dictionaries in comparisons weren't dynamically updating
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where ceil/floor/round weren't working on non-rand_num var_math dictionaries
