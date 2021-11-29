A Message from the World War 3 Team

Dear World War 3 Community,

The first weekend of the Closed Beta Test is over. Thank you for playing, after a long development cycle it’s been amazing to see the game in your hands and the sheer amount of passion on display for it! However, the launch hasn't been as smooth we'd have liked.

We want you to know that The Farm 51 is urgently working on fixes for issues identified thanks to your help. This includes server crashes, player timeouts, matches not starting from the queue, RPC errors in queues and ongoing matches, and client crashes while launching the game. We’re aiming to deliver several critical fixes by the end of this week, so please keep an eye on our social media channels for updates.

Other issues we’re actively investigating relate to audio, spatial audio, 3D environments, statistics, and the ability to transfer items to the game from the website Inventory.

The road through Closed Beta was never going to be without its bumps, but we thank you for your patience and understanding as we manoeuvre them together. We hope that with your continued support, we can provide a more stable and enjoyable gameplay experience as soon as possible.

Be sure to keep an eye on the list of current known issues and their status. We will post future maintenance news on Twitter, and there’s also an official World War 3 Discord channel where you can get news about maintenance and patches, discuss the game with other players, and report feedback directly to us. If you need help and your issue is not addressed anywhere else, please contact the Support team.