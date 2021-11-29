- Fixed Medical Wrap not being sellable in Campaign Map 5
- Added ‘Next Campaign’ button to main menu if you completed a campaign but then chose the ‘Keep Playing’ option
- Fixed bug: Highlights when placing base were not accurately representing potential town borders based on road & market connections
- Improved readability of Chinese font
- Fixed header of Campaign Select and Controls menus not being localized
- Fixed missing localization of “PlayerActionStatus” to “Status”
- Fixed obsolete UI displayed in Campaign 6 starting school
1.5 Patch Notes
