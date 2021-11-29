 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Factory Town update for 29 November 2021

1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7795680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Medical Wrap not being sellable in Campaign Map 5
  • Added ‘Next Campaign’ button to main menu if you completed a campaign but then chose the ‘Keep Playing’ option
  • Fixed bug: Highlights when placing base were not accurately representing potential town borders based on road & market connections
  • Improved readability of Chinese font
  • Fixed header of Campaign Select and Controls menus not being localized
  • Fixed missing localization of “PlayerActionStatus” to “Status”
  • Fixed obsolete UI displayed in Campaign 6 starting school

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 860891
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.