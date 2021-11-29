v1.23.1: Fix Glider Impact Regression

v1.23 introduced a bug that caused the air glider to not collide with objects & terrain properly. v1.23.1 fixes this bug and also makes sure the explosion effects are positioned correctly.
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update