8089 update for 29 November 2021

v1.23.1: Fix Glider Impact Regression

v1.23.1: Fix Glider Impact Regression

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.23 introduced a bug that caused the air glider to not collide with objects & terrain properly. v1.23.1 fixes this bug and also makes sure the explosion effects are positioned correctly.

  • Phr00t

