Stellar Warfare update for 29 November 2021

Minor tweaks and bugfixes

29 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (temporarilty) Removed civlian ships because it causes a potential fps drop
  • Also made red skybox more orange to make the icons more visible
  • Fixed some random errors in the console during playtime. Nothing major or too-often recurring though, so there should be no impact on performance.
  • Fixed center of map firing (maybe)
  • Fixed bomber hangar launching fighters while still being constructed
  • If bombers move away too far then they will now 'dock' instead of flying over the entire map (300 range)
  • Fixed that the follow camera would keep the camera-smoothing on after the target that was followed was destroyed

