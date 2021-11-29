- (temporarilty) Removed civlian ships because it causes a potential fps drop
- Also made red skybox more orange to make the icons more visible
- Fixed some random errors in the console during playtime. Nothing major or too-often recurring though, so there should be no impact on performance.
- Fixed center of map firing (maybe)
- Fixed bomber hangar launching fighters while still being constructed
- If bombers move away too far then they will now 'dock' instead of flying over the entire map (300 range)
- Fixed that the follow camera would keep the camera-smoothing on after the target that was followed was destroyed
Stellar Warfare update for 29 November 2021
Minor tweaks and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
