SWAG: November 29 - December 6

In-Game Events and Sales:
* The **8.11 Mid Update** is going live **Tuesday November 30**. You can check the Bonus **[Update Notes Here](https://www.smitegame.com/news/8-11-bonus-update-notes-live-november-30/)!**
- You can earn 3x Worshippers until the end of Today
- The The Cybertron Sales are ending today! You can read about them HERE
Reminders:
* The **SMITE Birthday Fan Art competition** is happening **right now**! Make sure to check that out, **[HERE](https://www.smitegame.com/news/smite-2022-birthday-fan-art-submissions/)**
- The 8.12 "Titan of the Cosmos" Update Notes are out now! Learn about all of the upcoming content HERE
- You can join the SMITE Community by hopping in the Official Smite Discord!
- Retro Raphael Loki is available now! Hurry and claim this skin through Prime Gaming!
