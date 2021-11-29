 Skip to content

SMITE update for 29 November 2021

SWAG: November 29 - December 6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In-Game Events and Sales:
* The **8.11 Mid Update** is going live **Tuesday November 30**. You can check the Bonus **[Update Notes Here](https://www.smitegame.com/news/8-11-bonus-update-notes-live-november-30/)!**
  • You can earn 3x Worshippers until the end of Today
  • The The Cybertron Sales are ending today! You can read about them HERE
Reminders:
* The **SMITE Birthday Fan Art competition** is happening **right now**! Make sure to check that out, **[HERE](https://www.smitegame.com/news/smite-2022-birthday-fan-art-submissions/)**
  • The 8.12 "Titan of the Cosmos" Update Notes are out now! Learn about all of the upcoming content HERE
  • You can join the SMITE Community by hopping in the Official Smite Discord!
  • Retro Raphael Loki is available now! Hurry and claim this skin through Prime Gaming!

SMITE Content Depot 386361
