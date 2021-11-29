1st content update!

Hey, Bikers!

We have prepared for you the first update with additional content. For the first shot went additional tires. Of course, this is just the beginning, because we are working on a bigger content update right now, but that will remain a secret for now.







In the meantime, we are constantly tweaking and improving, reading and observing your submissions and suggestions. Check out what we changed in the latest version.

Changelog:

[FEATURE] We have added many new tires for each motorcycle!

All of our motorcycles now have over 10 different tires. Each of them with unique colors and patterns. This addition will help

You match different paintings and patterns together in order to make the best custom ride out there!

We listened to your feedback regarding the skill system in the game and decided to rework it a little bit. The previous one lacked depth and didn't give you any meaningful choices during the game.

Now, the new skill system is based on trees. There are 3 different skill trees for different playstyles and now in order to unlock a new skill, you have to unlock previous ones. We hope that this change will give you an opportunity to find some new ways to play our game and it's a good foundation for future additions.

We fixed an issue where the XP bar showed different values in different locations.

We added some new red outline hints to the smallest parts across all motorcycles.

We fixed an issue where you couldn't get The Expert achievement

Fixed some parts in "Classy" not being repairable.

Now the repair table is available from level 2

Remember that you can always write us an email, or chat on discord, etc.