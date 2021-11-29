 Skip to content

Takorita Meets Fries update for 29 November 2021

Patch November 29, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Mouse cursor will be hidden if player use the controller, and reappear when player touch the mouse.

-Game will be paused when player turn on the Steam overlay.

-Edited 1 line text on Japanese and English version.

-Fixed the windowed mode setting, so if player switch from Full screen to Windowed, the resolution won't be the same with the full screen resolution.

-Make the window size resizable.

Changed files in this update

