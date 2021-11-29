-Mouse cursor will be hidden if player use the controller, and reappear when player touch the mouse.
-Game will be paused when player turn on the Steam overlay.
-Edited 1 line text on Japanese and English version.
-Fixed the windowed mode setting, so if player switch from Full screen to Windowed, the resolution won't be the same with the full screen resolution.
-Make the window size resizable.
Takorita Meets Fries update for 29 November 2021
Patch November 29, 2021
