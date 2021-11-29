 Skip to content

DINO HAZARD® update for 29 November 2021

Bugfix

  • Bugfix (thanks, Patrick!!!);

We now have a WIKI for Dino Hazard!!! Please help us expand it: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Dino_Hazard_Wiki

May you all have a great weekend.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.

