League Manager 2022 update for 29 November 2021

NOTICE - Update for the game

29 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is league manager.

This is an update for the smooth game progress of the directors.

  1. Correct the phenomenon that the game does not proceed at the start of the new season.

  2. We modified the phenomenon that the game stops intermittently during the transfer of players.

  3. We modified the phenomenon that the game stops intermittently in the player details window.

  4. We modified the phenomenon that the game stops when deleting the save file and deleting the import of another game.

Please continue to show a lot of love and interest.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

League Manager 2022 Depot Depot 1745401
