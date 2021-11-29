NOTICE - Update for the game

Hello, This is league manager.
This is an update for the smooth game progress of the directors.
-
Correct the phenomenon that the game does not proceed at the start of the new season.
-
We modified the phenomenon that the game stops intermittently during the transfer of players.
-
We modified the phenomenon that the game stops intermittently in the player details window.
-
We modified the phenomenon that the game stops when deleting the save file and deleting the import of another game.
Please continue to show a lot of love and interest.
Thank you.
