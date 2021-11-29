-
Fix - The store page could be mixed with clutter
Fixed - The bug where you don't get buff status when you eat The Potion of Increment
Fixed - Monsters will not attack when attacked outside the warning range
Fixed - The placement range of production tools was judged too small
Fixed - Fishing class mission count error and unable to complete the bug
Fixed - A bug where the quest for materials would clear all the quest materials at once instead of the quest target count
白马非马 update for 29 November 2021
2021/11/29 night minor repair
