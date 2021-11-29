 Skip to content

The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki KAI update for 29 November 2021

[Urgent Notice]

· Build 7794486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki KAI Traditional Chinese and Korean-language versions

for are now available for purchase on Steam due to operational error.

Please DO NOT purchase this product as it is still being tested.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Changed files in this update

The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki KAI Content Depot 1461921
  • Loading history…
