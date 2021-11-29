The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki KAI Traditional Chinese and Korean-language versions
for are now available for purchase on Steam due to operational error.
Please DO NOT purchase this product as it is still being tested.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki KAI update for 29 November 2021
[Urgent Notice]
Changed files in this update