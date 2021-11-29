version 1.1 update

Due to the relatively short time, there is no translation in other languages, please understand

Two new startup methods are added, namely the registry and scheduled tasks to prevent the problem of not being able to start when booting. The differences and functions of the three startup methods are explained below.

· Registry: The slowest. But the startup is stable and there is almost no case that the boot can not be started

· Task plan start: The speed is a little bit faster than the registry. It is also very stable and similar to the registry, but a feature of the scheduled task is that if you add a power-on password and wait a few seconds without entering the password, it is actually equivalent to staying on the lock screen for a few seconds before entering the desktop dock. Started and displayed

·Service startup: that is, the startup method that has been used now. This time, I will speed up the service startup again and change it to a second startup. Basically, it will be displayed on the desktop, but it is relatively unstable. Some systems basically cannot get up after the slow startup.

The above is the description of the three booting methods and their respective characteristics. Generally speaking, the task plan is recommended. The speed is not slow and stable. However, you can try to use the service to start. Choose the registration form when everything fails.

Fix the problem that the icon does not display after editing the launch pad icon

Optimize the problem that the program exits together after the steam client exits. At present, one way I think of is that the steam client exits the program and restarts by itself, bypassing the steam startup operation. If it still does not meet your needs, please forgive me, this is what I can think of at present It can be done, and it won’t be more advanced

The high frame rate monitor minimizes Window the animation abnormality, and changed back to the previous manual control frame number mode. After the new version is updated, the maximum refresh rate is 125 frames. In order to prevent the high frame rate from becoming the previous slow animation problem, I use 125 on the 170Hz monitor. Frame rendering will not feel dropped frames

The multi-screen display background of the App Library

Fix the problem that the icon progress bar does not disappear

Fix the problem that the separator does not disappear

Fix the problem of displaying German in Spanish

Fix the problem that the temperature process will not exit by itself when the CPU temperature cannot be obtained

Fix the problem that the preferences interface does not display when the screen is rotated horizontally (to be tested)

Optimize full screen detection

Corrected translations in Korean, Russian, Dutch, and Traditional Chinese

Fix the English time format problem, you need to re-select the time format after updating

Use the new WiFi detection mechanism to fix the previous background detection WiFi crash caused by abnormal driver

Optimize the acquisition of audio equipment, fix the click control center and volume delay problems of individual systems

Fixed an error in the event of a left-click on the tray icon

Fix the problem that the global language is changed to Chinese after a crash and restart

