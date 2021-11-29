version 1.1 update

Due to the relatively short time, there is no translation in other languages, please understand
Update log
- Two new startup methods are added, namely the registry and scheduled tasks to prevent the problem of not being able to start when booting. The differences and functions of the three startup methods are explained below.
· Registry: The slowest. But the startup is stable and there is almost no case that the boot can not be started
· Task plan start: The speed is a little bit faster than the registry. It is also very stable and similar to the registry, but a feature of the scheduled task is that if you add a power-on password and wait a few seconds without entering the password, it is actually equivalent to staying on the lock screen for a few seconds before entering the desktop dock. Started and displayed
·Service startup: that is, the startup method that has been used now. This time, I will speed up the service startup again and change it to a second startup. Basically, it will be displayed on the desktop, but it is relatively unstable. Some systems basically cannot get up after the slow startup.
The above is the description of the three booting methods and their respective characteristics. Generally speaking, the task plan is recommended. The speed is not slow and stable. However, you can try to use the service to start. Choose the registration form when everything fails.
- Fix the problem that the icon does not display after editing the launch pad icon
- Optimize the problem that the program exits together after the steam client exits. At present, one way I think of is that the steam client exits the program and restarts by itself, bypassing the steam startup operation. If it still does not meet your needs, please forgive me, this is what I can think of at present It can be done, and it won’t be more advanced
- The high frame rate monitor minimizes Window the animation abnormality, and changed back to the previous manual control frame number mode. After the new version is updated, the maximum refresh rate is 125 frames. In order to prevent the high frame rate from becoming the previous slow animation problem, I use 125 on the 170Hz monitor. Frame rendering will not feel dropped frames
- The multi-screen display background of the App Library
- Fix the problem that the icon progress bar does not disappear
- Fix the problem that the separator does not disappear
- Fix the problem of displaying German in Spanish
- Fix the problem that the temperature process will not exit by itself when the CPU temperature cannot be obtained
- Fix the problem that the preferences interface does not display when the screen is rotated horizontally (to be tested)
- Optimize full screen detection
- Corrected translations in Korean, Russian, Dutch, and Traditional Chinese
- Fix the English time format problem, you need to re-select the time format after updating
- Use the new WiFi detection mechanism to fix the previous background detection WiFi crash caused by abnormal driver
- Optimize the acquisition of audio equipment, fix the click control center and volume delay problems of individual systems
- Fixed an error in the event of a left-click on the tray icon
- Fix the problem that the global language is changed to Chinese after a crash and restart
Supplement
- Regarding the conflict between the launchpad and the wallpaper, the wallpaper can be set to not pause the playback when it is full-screen, because other third-party software cannot be used for the review of the store page, so there is no demonstration.
- The steam version must be started from steam. Just create a shortcut in dock_64.exe or mydock.exe in the directory of the new version. Double-click the shortcut to bypass the steam startup, but all steam functions are not available. Use the steam function Must be started from steam
- The new version modified the default picture, if you want to modify it yourself, you can directly replace the corresponding picture in the themes folder in the program directory
Minimize the problem that the background of the animation is all black, set FXAA to off in the graphics card settings
Changed files in this update