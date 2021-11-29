Shelter Patch #2 - out now!

Hi Chefs!
Second patch for Shelter is out now!
Kind request, if you're having a good time with Shelter, consider reviewing it on Steam✅
Changelog below:
Shelter fixes:
- Improved skewer: fixed placing products on the skewer. Added possibility to directly buy and place products on a skewer from spawners - also in the base game
- Graphic improvements for diodes and heated materials
- Ability to remove plant monster with a knife
- Fixed bug when player could hold two skewers at the same time
- Pots will no longer fall through the gas stove
- Fixed player position at the start of a day
- Improved containers behaviour when filled with products
- Ingredients should no longer rotate by themselves while on the cutting board
- Current mutant population now saves and loads correctly
- Improved mutant population behaviour
- Fixed Shattered achievement - now it correctly sums up all broken plates
- UI improvements to make it easier to read and to navigate
- Added missing functions in the handbook for controller
- Various sound fixes and improvements
- Performance improvements and reduced memory consumption that increases with gametime
- Minor various bug fixes and improvements across the board
We also fixed some issues in the base game and previous DLCs:
- Honey pouring has been fixed
- Fixed text going out of frame on phone in quests app in Pizza DLC
- Texture improvements and generally visual improvements for Pizza DLC
- The ringing timer will now turn off automatically after two minutes
- Added new frames for photomode linked to Shelter
