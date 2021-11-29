 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator update for 29 November 2021

Shelter Patch #2 - out now!

Shelter Patch #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chefs!

Second patch for Shelter is out now!

Kind request, if you're having a good time with Shelter, consider reviewing it on Steam

Changelog below:

Shelter fixes:

  • Improved skewer: fixed placing products on the skewer. Added possibility to directly buy and place products on a skewer from spawners - also in the base game
  • Graphic improvements for diodes and heated materials
  • Ability to remove plant monster with a knife
  • Fixed bug when player could hold two skewers at the same time
  • Pots will no longer fall through the gas stove
  • Fixed player position at the start of a day
  • Improved containers behaviour when filled with products
  • Ingredients should no longer rotate by themselves while on the cutting board
  • Current mutant population now saves and loads correctly
  • Improved mutant population behaviour
  • Fixed Shattered achievement - now it correctly sums up all broken plates
  • UI improvements to make it easier to read and to navigate
  • Added missing functions in the handbook for controller
  • Various sound fixes and improvements
  • Performance improvements and reduced memory consumption that increases with gametime
  • Minor various bug fixes and improvements across the board



We also fixed some issues in the base game and previous DLCs:

  • Honey pouring has been fixed
  • Fixed text going out of frame on phone in quests app in Pizza DLC
  • Texture improvements and generally visual improvements for Pizza DLC
  • The ringing timer will now turn off automatically after two minutes
  • Added new frames for photomode linked to Shelter

Changed files in this update

Cooking Simulator Windows Depot 641321
Cooking Simulator - Cooking with Food Network (1168680) Depot
Cooking Simulator - Cakes and Cookies (1227350) Depot
Cooking Simulator - Pizza (1400460) Depot
Cooking Simulator - Shelter (1575660) Depot
