Festival Tycoon update for 30 November 2021

Patch 0.12.2c

Patch 0.12.2c · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another little patch from me, fixing a couple of issues and bugs.

Here's the full changelog:

  • New: Changed a lot of backend code regarding workers. This should have solved a lot of issues with the old system.
  • New: A worker moving towards a task is now indicated by the icon turning green.
  • Fixed: A bug which would lead to infinite sponsored buildings.
  • Fixed: BBQ Areas are now highlighted by food-highlight mode.
  • Fixed: Issue when placing buildings as VIP is now fixed.
  • Fixed: Workers never finishing tasks should be fixed now.
  • Optimized: Interaction at Make-Up Containers improved.
  • Balancing: Optimized worker speed when executing tasks.

As always, please let me know if you experience any issues. I'll fix them asap!

Enjoy! =)

