Patch 0.12.2c

Another little patch from me, fixing a couple of issues and bugs.
Here's the full changelog:
- New: Changed a lot of backend code regarding workers. This should have solved a lot of issues with the old system.
- New: A worker moving towards a task is now indicated by the icon turning green.
- Fixed: A bug which would lead to infinite sponsored buildings.
- Fixed: BBQ Areas are now highlighted by food-highlight mode.
- Fixed: Issue when placing buildings as VIP is now fixed.
- Fixed: Workers never finishing tasks should be fixed now.
- Optimized: Interaction at Make-Up Containers improved.
- Balancing: Optimized worker speed when executing tasks.
As always, please let me know if you experience any issues. I'll fix them asap!
Enjoy! =)
Changed files in this update