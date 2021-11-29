 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 29 November 2021

2021/11/29 18:00 Updated, fixed and announced

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed - the task will commit all quantities instead of the target quantity after submission

  2. Fixed - The number of kills is not displayed after re-reading the file and returns to normal after re-killing the monster

  3. Fix - The bug that the peach Tree evil and Fairy Palm teaching scenes in Immortal Gate ruins are not displayed when the scenes are not active

  4. Fixed - the crash of character cultivation path promotion after battle

  5. Fixed - Crash after making bright helmet wear

  6. Fix - some of the wrong copy

  7. Fixed - Fishing skill crash caused by all missions

  8. Fixed - The production tool star viewer does not display the current day's air movement information after being removed

  9. Fix - Production tool materials are not enough to create a bug

  10. Fixed - House door blocking bug after upgrade

  11. Fixed - Game crash caused by message below

  12. Fixed - Monster attack is too low to cause damage

  13. Add - Map NPC position mouse placed on NPC head to display name

Official communication group: 756815440 Welcome to join us to discuss the game every comment and feedback will be taken into consideration

In response to your request tonight and tomorrow we will fully update a rookie guide document for your reference during the game

