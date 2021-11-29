2021/11/29 18:00 Updated, fixed and announced

-
Fixed - the task will commit all quantities instead of the target quantity after submission
-
Fixed - The number of kills is not displayed after re-reading the file and returns to normal after re-killing the monster
-
Fix - The bug that the peach Tree evil and Fairy Palm teaching scenes in Immortal Gate ruins are not displayed when the scenes are not active
-
Fixed - the crash of character cultivation path promotion after battle
-
Fixed - Crash after making bright helmet wear
-
Fix - some of the wrong copy
-
Fixed - Fishing skill crash caused by all missions
-
Fixed - The production tool star viewer does not display the current day's air movement information after being removed
-
Fix - Production tool materials are not enough to create a bug
-
Fixed - House door blocking bug after upgrade
-
Fixed - Game crash caused by message below
-
Fixed - Monster attack is too low to cause damage
-
Add - Map NPC position mouse placed on NPC head to display name
Official communication group: 756815440 Welcome to join us to discuss the game every comment and feedback will be taken into consideration
In response to your request tonight and tomorrow we will fully update a rookie guide document for your reference during the game
Changed files in this update