21120301_1.0.5 PatchNote

System
- The problem that consumable items could not be used on individual islands has been fixed.
- The problem that abnormal messages were displayed repeatedly when visiting other users' islands has been fixed.
- The problem that equipment items could not be sold on the exchange has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the connection could be disconnected intermittently when using the friend search function.
- The problem that the exchange additional slot purchase function worked abnormally has been fixed.
Interface
- The crafted item icon is no longer displayed when visiting another user's island.
- Consumable item effect display method has been improved.
- The display method of some equipment effects has been improved.
- The problem that the target interface was not released properly when leaving the Wild Island has been fixed.
- The problem that modeling did not appear immediately when entering the customization tool interface has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where character customization changes could not be immediately confirmed.
- The problem that character modeling was displayed abnormally when entering and exiting the character customization market has been fixed.
- The problem that the interface screen was displayed abnormally when the sale was canceled at the exchange has been fixed.
- Added notification when there is a new post in the guestbook.
- The problem that items that have already been sold on the exchange were displayed as available for purchase has been fixed.
Game Play
- The problem that some monsters were abnormally docile has been fixed.
- The first island's altar and character arrival locations have been adjusted.
