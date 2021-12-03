 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blocktopia update for 3 December 2021

21120301_1.0.5 PatchNote

Share · View all patches · Build 7793444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • The problem that consumable items could not be used on individual islands has been fixed.
  • The problem that abnormal messages were displayed repeatedly when visiting other users' islands has been fixed.
  • The problem that equipment items could not be sold on the exchange has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where the connection could be disconnected intermittently when using the friend search function.
  • The problem that the exchange additional slot purchase function worked abnormally has been fixed.

Interface

  • The crafted item icon is no longer displayed when visiting another user's island.
  • Consumable item effect display method has been improved.
  • The display method of some equipment effects has been improved.
  • The problem that the target interface was not released properly when leaving the Wild Island has been fixed.
  • The problem that modeling did not appear immediately when entering the customization tool interface has been fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where character customization changes could not be immediately confirmed.
  • The problem that character modeling was displayed abnormally when entering and exiting the character customization market has been fixed.
  • The problem that the interface screen was displayed abnormally when the sale was canceled at the exchange has been fixed.
  • Added notification when there is a new post in the guestbook.
  • The problem that items that have already been sold on the exchange were displayed as available for purchase has been fixed.

Game Play

  • The problem that some monsters were abnormally docile has been fixed.
  • The first island's altar and character arrival locations have been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Blocktopia Content Depot 1714621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.