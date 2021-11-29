Early Access Update 1.2.1

Hello there, commanders!
Quick update outside of my regular update schedule. Changelog as follows:
NEW
- Hit Chance Indicator - if you have Unit(s) selected and hover your mouse over an enemy, a number will show up that shows the chance of the selected Unit(s) to hit that enemy. This feature is still work in progress and implemented for testing and receiving feedback. Subject to change.
FIXES
- Fix for randomly dropping player Morale when using GMG Emplacement
- Potential fix for Achievements not tracking properly
That's all, got you later, commanders!
