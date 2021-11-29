 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 29 November 2021

Early Access Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7793384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there, commanders!

Quick update outside of my regular update schedule. Changelog as follows:

NEW
  • Hit Chance Indicator - if you have Unit(s) selected and hover your mouse over an enemy, a number will show up that shows the chance of the selected Unit(s) to hit that enemy. This feature is still work in progress and implemented for testing and receiving feedback. Subject to change.
FIXES
  • Fix for randomly dropping player Morale when using GMG Emplacement
  • Potential fix for Achievements not tracking properly

That's all, got you later, commanders!

Changed files in this update

Para Bellum - Hold the Line Content Depot 1772921
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Windows x64 Depot 1772922
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Depot Mac OS Depot 1772923
  • Loading history…
Para Bellum - Hold the Line Linux Depot 1772924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.