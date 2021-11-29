2021.11.29 Game Update

Feature:
More Bunny Girl character costumes
Tips for customizing clothing interface
Custom clothing interface right mouse button can change perspective
Fixed: Black screen when right mouse button
To adjust:
Cancel the main screen cutscene, change to a separate scene perspective
Different buttons have different views of the scene
Character lighting optimization
Replace the thumbnail of Bunny Girl
Optimized Bunny Girl black socks effect
Change the color of the crosshair to white and enlarge it
Changed files in this update