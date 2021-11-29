 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 29 November 2021

2021.11.29 Game Update

Feature:

More Bunny Girl character costumes

Tips for customizing clothing interface

Custom clothing interface right mouse button can change perspective

Fixed: Black screen when right mouse button

To adjust:

Cancel the main screen cutscene, change to a separate scene perspective

Different buttons have different views of the scene

Character lighting optimization

Replace the thumbnail of Bunny Girl

Optimized Bunny Girl black socks effect

Change the color of the crosshair to white and enlarge it

