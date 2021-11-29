 Skip to content

Shattered Hourglass update for 29 November 2021

Version 1.1.0

Version 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it's been a while since the last update. This new update will contain lots of fixes to the game. I hope you enjoy it.

Fixes:

  • Burst and Blizzard Punch no longer can be sold
  • Since you can get Health Cap on later parts of the game, you can now sell Health Cap
  • Removed "Sun Ring"s "You can stack this effect" description, it's a unique item
  • Fixed the 2 "Juliet" issue in Icywland!
  • Icywland's Vendor now stops talking about letters!
  • Fixed an issue with Hiban's dialogue in the "Alone Tree"
  • In Robot Dome, fixed a dialogue issue when touching the password pannel.
  • Fixed a typo in Seran with one of Qual's companions.
  • Fixed Quizmaster's re-appearing pizza issue, only if you didn't loot it already :^)
  • Boat giver NPC now correctly says that the boat is in the shore... instead of dock, because there is no dock.
  • Sharp Arrow skill now has updated Description.

Added:

  • Added Juliet to not so snowy Icywland!
  • Added some new dialogues to not so snowy Icywland!
  • Added a new dialogue in Seran after you met with the Witch
  • When you got Good/Evil/Neutal cap the NPC near it will have a new dialogue.
  • The girl near the church in Trin Island will now have a new dialogue after that specific hunt mission.

Well, that's all for now. Thanks for playing Shattered Hourglass. Take care and stay safe.

