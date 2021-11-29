Tutorials and better explanations of in-game mechanics were the focus of this update. In the main menu now you will notice a small button with a question mark in the bottom right that can be used to access a tutorial explaining the basics of the main menu and where you should start when playing. This tutorial will also automatically pop up when you create a new profile. Additionally, there are brief pop-up tutorials during the story now that explain pertinent mechanics as they appear.
Full Changelog
Added
- Main menu tutorial
- How To Play article on listening for enemies and hearing their movement
- Start screen image for the How To Play UI.
Changed
- Stray bullet deletion time reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Audible range of doors increased from 30 to 60.
- Minimum and maximum audible range of footsteps increase from 40 to 50 and 90 to 120 respectively.
- Character customization UI adjusted to scale better at various screen resolutions.
- Back button in character customization UI is now hidden on first time setup.
- How to Play UI refactored and adjusted to scale better.
- Effectiveness of armor reduced. Damage taken when wearing armor has been increased from 20% to 33% for both the player and AI.
- Font size on readable intel increased from 16 to 18.
Fixed
- Ammo count on the UI updates when a new windowed magazine is loaded.
- Ammo count on the UI displays immediately when starting a level with a windowed magazine in your starting gun.
- Gun no longer collides with world objects when switching back from throwables.
- Pistol no longer gets stuck in the idle animation when swapped to from the left shoulder.
- Credits now scroll at the same speed regardless of framerate.
- Intel/lore UI scales better at different screen resolutions.
Removed
- Deprecated UI objects and assets
