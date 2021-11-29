 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 29 November 2021

Tutorials

Share · View all patches · Build 7792749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorials and better explanations of in-game mechanics were the focus of this update. In the main menu now you will notice a small button with a question mark in the bottom right that can be used to access a tutorial explaining the basics of the main menu and where you should start when playing. This tutorial will also automatically pop up when you create a new profile. Additionally, there are brief pop-up tutorials during the story now that explain pertinent mechanics as they appear.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Main menu tutorial
  • How To Play article on listening for enemies and hearing their movement
  • Start screen image for the How To Play UI.

Changed

  • Stray bullet deletion time reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
  • Audible range of doors increased from 30 to 60.
  • Minimum and maximum audible range of footsteps increase from 40 to 50 and 90 to 120 respectively.
  • Character customization UI adjusted to scale better at various screen resolutions.
  • Back button in character customization UI is now hidden on first time setup.
  • How to Play UI refactored and adjusted to scale better.
  • Effectiveness of armor reduced. Damage taken when wearing armor has been increased from 20% to 33% for both the player and AI.
  • Font size on readable intel increased from 16 to 18.

Fixed

  • Ammo count on the UI updates when a new windowed magazine is loaded.
  • Ammo count on the UI displays immediately when starting a level with a windowed magazine in your starting gun.
  • Gun no longer collides with world objects when switching back from throwables.
  • Pistol no longer gets stuck in the idle animation when swapped to from the left shoulder.
  • Credits now scroll at the same speed regardless of framerate.
  • Intel/lore UI scales better at different screen resolutions.

Removed

  • Deprecated UI objects and assets

Changed files in this update

Mercenary Operator: Wolves Content Depot 1656741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.