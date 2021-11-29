v1.0.4 Update

Change log:
- Photosensitivity warning when the game opens
- Setting to Simplify Explosions, replacing nova, explosion and stasis trap graphics with simple rings that don't look as good but are a lot easier on the eyes, which can be helpful if things get spammy
- This was rushed out to improve the comfort of some players. We'll still put in more time to make it look a little better in an upcoming update
- Switches now have numbers floating on top of them indicating their ordering
- Lightning Conduit VFX are now coloured red instead of blue so it should be easier to see which towers have more stacks than others
Bug fixes:
- Floating text for critical strikes and dodge no longer stop appearing when enemies are hit quickly later in the game
- Fixed an inconsistency with how enemies were spawned. Now if you have 150% brute, 100% hound and 250% hawk chance, that'll effectively mean 0% standard and approximately 30% brutes, 20% hounds and 50% hawks. Before, the numbers didn't turn out exactly like this, but it was the intention
